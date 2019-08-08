Home

ROBERT BOB HENRY BURTON


1937 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Henry Burton

82, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on July 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on April 13, 1937 in Harrison County, Ohio to Gilbert and Annie (Patterson) Burton. Robert graduated from Scio High School in 1955. He married M. Jean (Theobald) on May 26, 1979, and spent 39 fun filled years before her passing on October 8, 2018. Bob enjoyed traveling, golfing, antiquing, bowling, but always put his family first.

Bob is survived by his children: Robert Jr. (Donna), Wayne (Pam), and Cheryl; stepchildren Kathy (Dan) Siroky, Tom (Elizabeth) Theobald, Rob (Annmarie) Theobald, and Dwayne Theobald; grandchildren: Kristi (Brandon), Kelli, Myckenzie, Brittni, and Branden; step-grandchildren: Cory, Anthony, Michael, Sarah, Lindsey, Jaclyn, and Terese; brothers, William (Charlotte) Burton of Kansas, and Edward Burton of Virginia; sister, Judy (Wayne) Rogers of Georgia; seven great-grandchildren; and many additional family and friends. Bob was preceded in death his parents, and his loving wife.

A private graveside service will be held on August 17, 2019 at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Brunswick, Ohio.

www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

Roberts Funeral Home, 740-392-6766
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019
