Robert "Robb" Buzzeo
48, of New Philadelphia, found peace in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, on April 2, 2020. Born in Westfield, Mass. on August 10, 1971, he was the son of William W. Webb of Massachusetts and the late Charlotte Webb. As a young child of a pastor, Robb's faith journey began at his father's church, New Birth Christian Church in Massachusetts. He continued to grow in his faith in New Philadelphia at LifeWay and was presently an active member of Legacy Church. There, he greatly enjoyed participating in the music ministry, especially as a singer. His love for music and the gospel he instilled in his children throughout their lives. Robb was employed at All Covered, presently working in Fayette County Memorial Hospital as a systems engineer. While his professional career was in the IT field, he could do anything he set his mind to. Robb was a free spirit, always up for an adventure. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, and loved to travel. Most importantly he was a devoted husband to his wife Traci Buzzeo, and an involved father to his children.
Robb will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Traci L. Eichel of New Philadelphia; his children, Colby (Jennifer) MacRonald, Zekiel Buzzeo, Brittany Buzzeo, Brody Mahaffey, Caeden Buzzeo, Addison Buzzeo, and Bailey Buzzeo; his grandson, Zachary; his siblings, Birgit Maguire, Michelle (Rick) McDaniel, William (Lori) Webb, Jr., Cynthia (Scott) Anderson, Christina Webb, Christopher (Rachel) Webb, and Daniel Webb; his birth mother, Jacqueline Boudin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his mother, Robb was preceded in passing by his brother, Richard Webb.
The family would appreciate memories to be shared of Robb by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com or on facebook.com/geibcares. Additionally, support through cards and phone calls are welcome. A private service will be held this week, and a community memorial service will take place when it is safe for everyone to gather. Memorial contributions in Robb's memory may be directed to any Commercial & Savings Bank, where proceeds in the account will support his children's education.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020