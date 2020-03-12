|
Robert C. "Bob" Burkhart
age 85, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born April 6, 1934, in Dover, he was a son of the late George and Leona Smith Burkhart. Bob graduated from Dover High School in 1952, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married the former Margery A. Render, who survives, on Aug. 4, 1957. Bob was a well-known plumber in the Dover-New Philadelphia area, having owned Burkhart Plumbing & Heating in Dover for 63 years. He was a member of Dover St. John's United Church of Christ, and had a life-long love of music, singing in the church choir and with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic.
In addition to his wife, Margery, Bob is survived by his daughters, Melanie Ann Patterson of New Philadelphia, and Debra Ruth Burkhart of Dover; his grandson, Kirk Robert Patterson of New Philadelphia; his sister, Barbara Anne (Harry) Thompson of Dover; and his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Blake Gerber; his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Wanda Burkhart; and a niece and nephew.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, with Rev. Thomas Dunkle and Pastor Dotty Hartzell officiating. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in St. John's Fellowship Hall. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to St. John's Organ Fund, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622, or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020