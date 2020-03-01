|
Robert C. Powell
age 78, of Big Prairie, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, February 23, 2020 at his home. Robert was born September 23, 1941, and was the son of Marquis Clifford and Linnie Pearl (Smith) Powell. Robert was a truck driver for over 30 years.
He is survived by two children: son, Robert Clifford Powell, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; and daughter, Katryn Moore of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Caldwell of Ohio; and his brother, William Powell of North Carolina. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clearfork Baptist Church, Kimbolton, Ohio, with Pastor Craig Murray officiating. Burial will take place in Clearfork Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020