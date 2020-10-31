Robert D. "Bob" Wise
age 92, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born July 9, 1928, in Dennison, he was the son of the late William D. and Lela Czatt Wise. Bob graduated from Dennison High School and went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy, much of that time on the submarine U.S.S. Sea Cat. Following his discharge, Bob attended Ohio University earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Early on, he taught in Claymont City Schools, and later moved on to Dover City Schools where he taught high school mathematics as well as driver's education. While at Dover, he coached boys track, girls basketball, and was assistant coach for the boys basketball and golf teams. Upon his retirement from teaching, he was employed by the City of Dover for 15 years as a building inspector. Bob was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir; the Dover Elks Lodge, where he served as Exalted Ruler, secretary and secretary of the golf league. He was a member and Past Master of Dover Lodge No. 59 F. & A.M. Bob sang in the Schoenbrunn Valley Barbershop Chorus and in a barbershop quartet. He served as a crossing guard for Dover and was a member of the Dover Police Auxiliary. Additionally, he was a sports announcer for WJER Radio and TV2. Bob loved all sports, but especially enjoyed golf.
Survivors include his children: Karen, Robert "Doug" and Richard "Rick" Wise; his sister, Barbara (Jim) Forstrom; his niece, Lynn (Mark) Keener; and his nephew, Michael (Cindy) Forstrom.
Honoring Bob's wishes, he will be cremated without visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family would like to acknowledge Hennis Care Centre for the care and kindness over the past four years – Thank You! The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Strasburg United Methodist Church, 206 Second St. N.W., Strasburg, Ohio 44680 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.