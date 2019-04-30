|
|
Robert D. Easterday
"Together Again"
Age 74 of East Sparta, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1945 in Dennison, OH, a son of the late Edgar and Mary (Wilkin) Easterday, and was a life resident of East Sparta. Bob was a 1963 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He was an electrician and had worked for Bart Lee Electric Co., and also had been a line foreman for Ohio Power Co. He was retired from I.B.E.W. Local #540. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Pike Grange #1669, and Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244. He served on the East Sparta Water Board over 25 years. Bob honorably served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War at Cam Rahn Bay. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sandra K. Easterday, on June 5, 2016.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Darrell Walker, Becky and Todd Bowman, and Stacy Easterday; three grandchildren, Taylor Lowder, Brock and Jack Bowman; two sisters, Jean Schoonover and Jane (Sal) Butera; sister-in-law, Cindy Radcliff, and three brothers-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Risher, Art (Connie) Risher, and Ron (Patty) Risher; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Michael Bradford officiating. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. A Grange Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Wed. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Bowman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708, or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019