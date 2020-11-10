Robert Dale Hamsher84, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg. He was born in Shanesville on March 4, 1936 to the late Milo and Ollie (Miller) Hamsher and cared for his invalid mother for 22 years after his father passed away. He graduated from Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School in 1954 and from Goshen College in Indiana in 1958. He worked for two years at Marymount Hospital in Cleveland. He taught school for 31 years, all in the Garaway School District. Following his retirement, he worked for 22 years at the former Beachy's Country Chalet in Sugarcreek, and was a tour guide at Yoder's Amish Farm near Trail. He volunteered at the Save-n-Serve store in Millersburg, the Alpine Hills Museum in Sugarcreek, and the Barrs Mill Food Pantry. He was a lifelong member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Secretary, and on church council. He enjoyed attending Garaway sports events for many years.He is survived by his sisters, Mary Miller of Dover and Betty Martin of Dalton; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Hamsher of Dover and Esther Hamsher of Sugarcreek; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his seven brothers: Dallas, John, Myron, Reuben, Thomas, Edward, and James.Private family services will be held at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Bruce Hamsher officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory. Memorials may be made to the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church PO Box 182 Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687.Smith-Varns330-852-2141