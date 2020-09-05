Robert Dean Harstine
90, of Baltic, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born March 2, 1930 to the late John S. and Lydia A. (Baumgartner) Harstine. He was a dairy farmer and worked for Bill Hawk Construction. Robert was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hunting morel mushrooms.
He is survived by five children, Christine (Nick) Graor of Brecksville, Steven of West Lafayette, Linda (Terry) Saylor of Canton, Lorri Knotts of Sugarcreek, Rob of Dover; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Hawk) Harstine; four brothers and one sister; grandson, Jacob Shook; and daughter-in-law Jane (Burrier) Harstine.
A Memorial Graveside service will be Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bakersville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111