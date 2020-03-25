|
Robert E. (Bob ) Bertle
age 82 of Dover, Ohio passed away peacefully one week shy of his 83rd birthday on March 22, 2020 at the Inn at Northwood Village under Community Hospice care following a long illness. Born March 29, 1937 in Dover, Bob is the son of the late Frank and Ella Bertle. Bob graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1956. He retired after 41 years as a crane operator in Local 18 in Akron, OH and Local 103 in Indianapolis, IN. He loved old western movies and all sports. He was a lifetime member of Dover's Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, the International Union of Operating Engineers and B.P.O.E. He was recently honored by Hospice for his service in the Ohio National Guard.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years and caregiver, Linda (Luthy) Bertle and two sons,
Brad Bertle of Lincolnton, NC and Bruce Bertle of Malvern, Ohio. He also leaves behind three granddaughters, Denise Bertle and Kimberly Bertle Wilson of Lincolnton, NC and Brooke Bertle Trigleth of North Canton, Ohio and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Dover. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, cremation is planned with a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family wishes that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020