Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Robert E. Robinson Obituary
Robert E. Robinson

76 of Beach City passed away Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center, Canton. He was born at Canton, the son of the late Jesse and Olive Hastings Robinson and a Beach City resident 44 years. Bob was an Army Veteran and retired from Republic Steel, Massillon, where he had been a crane operator.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by step mother, Juanita Robinson; sisters, Eva Mattis and Janice Robinson; brother-in-law, Mike Tovatt and nephew, Mikey Tovatt. Surviving are is wife, Norma Robinson who he married Dec. 24, 1966; daughter, Dana (Brian) Rohr; sons, Bryan (Michelle) Robinson, Mark (Michelle) Robinson, and Bruce (Michelle) Robinson; brothers, Virgil (Nancy) Robinson and Paul Robinson; sisters, Ruth (Butch) Harris, Anna Hazel, Janet Hetman, Flora Godwin and Connie (Ed) Artman; grandchildren, Chara (Zech) Nichols, Alex and Jessica Rohr, Cody Robinson, Abigail and Aidan Robinson, Chris, Craig and Brad Robinson; great-grandchildren, Collin Webber, Emma, Kurstan, Cheyenne and Destiny Robinson; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call from 10-12 at the funeral home. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
