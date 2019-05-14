|
Robert E. "Bob" Smith
77, of Port Washington, crossed the finish line of his final marathon into the arms of his loving father. He earned his wings at 9:38 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his Residence. Bob was a loving father and friend who always had a smile on his face. He was born Tuesday, March 3, 1942 in Cambridge to the late Ralph and Chloe (Parks) Smith, Sr. Bob graduated from Newcomerstown High School class of 1960 and was an Army Veteran serving from 1961 to 1964. After the Army he was accepted for an apprenticeship at Warner Swazey for tool and die design and graduated from Fenn College now C.S.U. with a two year degree in design. He later started a business in the Marine Industry selling boats and trailers and accessories. He then got into the trucking business hauling steel. In 1991 he sold the business and went to work for Yellow Freight, retiring in 2008. Bob later became an avid runner after his retirement and logged many races. He loved watching his kids and grandchildren play ball. He was a fan of the Indians, Cavs and Ohio State. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and enjoyed the church choir.
Surviving is his wife Marcie Smith whom he married June 2, 1979; three sons, Bill (Lhyne) Smith, Scott (Roxanna) Smith, Christopher Smith; daughter, Danielle (Joel) Renner; nine grandchildren, Trinity, Austin, Nickell, Gavin, Brylinne, Jett, Ryland, Easton and Brayleigh; one brother, Elmer (Penny) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; his dogs, Scrappy and Stormie; and also the entire running community who really supported him during his illness. Bob will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to know him. He is running free now watching over all his loved ones. He was preceded in death by one son, Robert E. Smith Jr.; brothers, Harold and Ralph Smith, Jr.
Services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Port Washington with Rev. Dr. Robert Buckley officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Salem Twp. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown and one hour prior to services at the church. Military Services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard Post Office Box 66 Newcomerstown, OH 43832.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019