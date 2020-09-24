Robert E. Wise78, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia of Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Bellaire, Ohio on April 12, 1942 to the late J. Edgar and Leota (Corbett) Wise. He graduated from Bellaire High School in 1960 and attended The Ohio State University. He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Hammond on June 20, 1964. He was employed by the Reeves Banking and Trust Co., Huntington Bank, and retired as Sr. Vice President of The First National Bank of Dennison in 2004. He loved his life on his farm and showing his cattle in competition across the United States. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Frontier Power Company having served many years as its President. He was active with the Tuscarawas County 4-H program serving as treasurer of the Tuscarawas County Market Livestock Sale and was a member of the Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society (Fair Board). He was a charter member of the Tuscarawas County Cattle Assn. and was a former member of the Buckeye Polled Hereford Assn., Ohio Cattlemen's Assn. and a director of the Baltic State Bank. He was a member of the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ serving as Deacon and Elder. Bob and Pat enjoyed traveling with their family and friends, especially to the island of Aruba.He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Lynne Wise and Leanne J. (Michael) Helmke; grandchildren, Landon and McKalynne Helmke, Kameron (Clinton) Steel; two great granddaughters, Aubree Jayne and Lainee Sue Steel; sister, Loretta Day; and sister-in-law, Glenda Wise. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Stacee Wise; grandson Neil Wise; brother, Tom Wise and brother-in-law Tom Day.Public graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Ragersville Cemetery with Rev. Edward W. Morrison and Rev. Dr. David A. Williams officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Neil Wise Memorial Scholarship Fund at any First National Bank of Dennison Branch. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141