Robert E. Young
94, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in Park Village Care Center at Dover. Born July 18, 1924 in Canton, he was the eldest son of the late John and Elsie Young and was a graduate of Canton South High School. Following his graduation, he began working for the Ohio Power Company until he was drafted in 1943. Bob served as a supply clerk with the United States Army and was stationed in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands until his discharge on August 28, 1945. While in the service, he was commended by the commanding general of his post for duties performed outside the line of his normal duties. After his discharge, he returned to Ohio Power (AEP), where he became reacquainted with his childhood friend, Marilyn Perdue, who was working as a secretary at Ohio Power. On August 11, 1946, he married Marilyn and they would each take credit for "marrying such a great catch." Bob retired from AEP in 1986 as an Area Supervisor and during his 41 years with the company, neither he, or his crew, ever suffered a work-related injury and respected by both management and the union. In addition to working for AEP, Bob was also a professional photographer working with Troup and Pluto in Canton and also as a Freelance Photographer. Bob had also worked for many years as a staff associate for the Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia, Larkin Industries as well as other area companies. Bob's main hobbies were his gardens, cutting down trees for people and making firewood from those trees. In the last few years, he slowed down and had a garden at his home and another at his son's residence. Up and until 2018, he was canning tomato juice, freezing corn, cherries and homemade applesauce, which his son Jason supervised. He also spent many hours at Broadway Methodist Church helping in the kitchen or doing whatever needed to be done. He also took two mission trips back to the Alaskan region where he had served, to build churches and improve the native people's homes.
Together, Bob and Marilyn celebrated 61 years of marriage until her passing in 2007. Surviving are two sons, Fred Young of Virginia and Jason Young of New Philadelphia and his gardening partner, Virginia Rice of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents and wife, a brother, Paul Young, also preceded him in death.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 12 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where casual attire is requested and suspenders are optional. Bob's long-time friend, Dale Fincher will be officiating and a reception will immediately follow in the Geib Hospitality Room. The family will greet friends from 11:30 AM until the time of the service and again during the reception. In keeping with his wishes, Bob's last request was to have his body donated to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The Young family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, The Rainbow Connection, 119 Third Street NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or The of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 in memory of his late wife, Marilyn. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 14, 2019