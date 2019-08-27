|
Robert Eugene "Tewey" Stewart
73, of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. A son of the late Paul Stewart and the late Margaret (Davis) Moyer, Bob was born December 12, 1945 at Dennison, Ohio. On October 17, 1964, Bob married the love of his life, the former Donna Kay Arnold. The couple shared many wonderful moments and memories over the years which also included seven children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bob loved the outdoors which led to many family camping trips during his younger years, hunting with his sons and numerous fishing outings to Tappan Lake with the entire family. Most of those fishing outings kept him busy baiting hooks, untangling fishing line and maybe an expletive said here and there but he loved it all the same. He could often be found with a camera hanging from his neck and enjoyed taking photos of nature but especially capturing the moments of family gatherings and events. Most of all, Bob cherished his family. Early on as a husband and father, he always made sure we were taken care of and supported us throughout our childhood. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, his pride for his family grew and he found himself taking in every event he could in their lives. Bob simply loved being with his family, laughing and having a good time.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Stewart; his children, Kristine Gardner of Uhrichsville, Kevin Stewart and his wife, Renee, of Zanesville, Cindy Merrick and her husband, Mike, of Uhrichsville, Kurt Stewart and his wife, Jennifer, of Dennison, Rob Stewart and his fiancé, Stephanie Sanda, of Uhrichsville, Michael Stewart and his wife, Stacey, of New Philadelphia and Tiffany Haney and her husband, Aaron, of Newcomerstown; his grandchildren, Tyson (Vanessa) Gardner, Lindsay (fiancé, Marcus Dreher) Gardner, Emily (Dallas) Dent, Ryan Stewart, Nicholas Merrick, Noah Stewart, Brady and Ella Stewart, Kaiden and Breyan Stewart and Nolan, Garren and Nora Haney and his great-grandchildren, Clayton Gardner and Grayson and Lily Dent. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Jerry Stewart and Karen Gowins both of New Philadelphia and Dave (Kay) Stewart of Lawton, Oklahoma; two brothers-in-law, Garry (Anna) Arnold of Uhrichsville and Randy Arnold of Tippecanoe as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Whitey Crites; a son-in-law, Gary Gardner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Maxine Arnold: a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lynn and Diane Arnold and brother-in-law, Lyle Gowins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019