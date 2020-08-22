1/1
ROBERT F. HENRY
1944 - 2020
Robert F. Henry

76, of Scio, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born March 30, 1944 in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Raymond Bert and Pauline Dale (Mahaffey) Henry. Bob was a 1961 graduate of Conotton Valley High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country as an aircraft mechanic, first in the Navy for eight years, and then in the U.S. Coast Guard until his retirement in 1991. He was a longtime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association who loved being a pilot and was an enthusiast of all things that had to do with aircraft. He was also a member of the Scio American Legion and the Uhrichsville Elks.

On June 30, 1983, Bob married the former Hazel "Jean" Overbay Turner who survives him at their home. He is also survived by a son, David (Patricia) Henry; granddaughter, Sarah Henry; step children: Clifford (Renee) Turner, Cheryl Turner, and Eugene Turner, Jr.; step grandchildren: Toni (Jeff) Winskas, Eugene (Rose) Turner III, Christopher Turner, and Natalie (Mike) Head; several step great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Duane) Boles and Susan (Don) Gauthier; brothers: Dick (Sandy) Henry and Scott (Debbie) Henry; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

According to Bob's wishes, no public visitation is planned. He will be interred in Conotton Cemetery at Conotton following a private, family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Philadelphia's E.A.A. Chapter 1077.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
