Robert G. Caldwell70, of Bolivar, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born Aug. 6, 1949 in Dover, he was a son of the late Glenn and Edna (Huff) Caldwell. He retired in 2002 from Conrail in Canton and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Bob enjoyed woodworking and making furniture. He was preceded in death by seven half brothers and sisters.Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the Arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113