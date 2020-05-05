Robert G. Caldwell
Robert G. Caldwell

70, of Bolivar, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born Aug. 6, 1949 in Dover, he was a son of the late Glenn and Edna (Huff) Caldwell. He retired in 2002 from Conrail in Canton and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Bob enjoyed woodworking and making furniture. He was preceded in death by seven half brothers and sisters.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the Arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
