Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LEDRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. LEDRICH Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT J. LEDRICH Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Ledrich, Sr.

66, of New Philadelphia, passed away in his home, Sunday, February 10, 2019 while under the care of Community Hospice and following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Alvin and Betty Medley Ledrich and had retired from Hendrickson Suspension in Canton where he worked as a welder.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Grasselli Ledrich, whom he married October 16, 1974; a son, Rob Ledrich of New Philadelphia; two daughters, Heather Barrick of New Philadelphia and Samantha Guilliams of Coshocton; his favorite granddaughter, Sydney Barrick of New Philadelphia; two sisters, Holly Shonk of Dover and Sheila McCue of New Philadelphia; and a brother, John (Margaret) Ledrich of Massillon. In addition to his parents, two brothers, Barry Ledrich and Tim Ledrich and two brothers-in-law, Joe Shonk and Sam McCue also precede him in death.

In keeping with his wishes, Robert is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and no services will be scheduled. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Robert by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now