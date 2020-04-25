|
Robert J. "Bob" May
age 97, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House. Born April 17, 1923, in Buffalo, New York, he was a son of the late Isidore and Mary Diebold May. Bob earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army Air Corps during the Second World War; he was a flight engineer in a B-29 Superfortress. He was later called to active duty with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he was employed for 37 years by Bell Aircraft in Niagara Falls, New York, and later went to work for Williams International in Walled Lake, Michigan, from which he retired. Bob was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church in Dover.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Cathy) May Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Caitlin Robie (Tyler) Sekerak, Ryan and Tim Robie; his great-granddaughter, Maren Christine Sekerak; his brother, James May; his son-in-law, Patrick Robie; and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Maude Betts May, on December 18, 2014; his daughter, Dr. Maureen A. May; and his four sisters and two brothers.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, private services will be held with burial in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery, Dover. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob by visiting the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to St. Joseph Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, or, to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020