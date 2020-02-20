|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Raber
78, of Baltic, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. He was born in Sugarcreek on Feb. 27, 1941 to the late Joseph Samuel and Elizabeth (Miller) Raber of Barrs Mill and married Delores Lucille Felton on October 20, 1961. She survives. He is retired from Fleming Foods. Following his retirement, he added talented wood carver to his interests. He was always an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed many memories with his son and grandsons. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church at Baltic, the Sugarcreek Sportsman Club, GRA, the Wilderness Center Carvers and had a great love for dogs.
In addition to his beloved wife, Delores, he is survived by his son, Robert Joseph (Teresa) Jr.; daughter, Kathleen Carol (Stephen J.) Yoder; grandsons, Corey (Amanda) Raber, Eric Raber, and Evan Yoder; granddaughter, Mykael (Wesley Michael) Yoder; step granddaughter, Valicia Ann Marie Murphy; his brothers, Jonas (Katherine) Raber, Daniel (Barb) Raber, and Noah (Gloria) Raber; and sisters, Mary (Bert) Shrock, Gertie (John) Hall, and Betty (Aden) Yoder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Henry, Elmer, and Joseph Jr. and sisters, Edna Bellar and Clara Raber.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Baltic with Pastor Barb DeBord officiating with cremation to will follow. Following services a luncheon will be provided in the church social hall for family and friends. Friends may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Church prior to evening services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Please visit he funeral home's website to share a memory.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020