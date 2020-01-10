|
Robert James "Jim" Lewis, Jr.
age 91, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Midvale, Ohio, died at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1928. He was the son of the late Rebecca Jane (Smith) Lewis and Robert James Lewis.
His first wife of 45 years, Betty M. (Ringler) Lewis died August 8, 2002. He was married to Edith Whitehouse from September 2, 2006 until her passing on June 26, 2010. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Scott) Wolfe of Jeannette, Pennsylvania and Sally (Jim) Coccio of Levittown with whom he had resided; a son, John R. (Rosale) Lewis of Moriah Center, New York; seven wonderful grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel), Sabrina (Eric), Wendy, Christina, Jennifer, Anthony, and Nick; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Bridgette, Nora and Santina. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Rebecca; and two sisters, Beatrice and Roberta. Jim also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Robert (better known as Red Lewis) was a 1946 graduate of Uhrichsville High School before attending The Ohio State University and serving his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Robert worked for three different railroads, participating in the labor relations functions of the consolidation of the Pennsylvania and New York Central Railroads to form Penn Central and in the consolidation of six railroads into one, forming Conrail. His last assignment for Conrail was in Newark, New Jersey, and he was in charge of all labor relations and personnel matters for the New Jersey division of Conrail. He retired in July of 1988 after more than 30 years of combined service. Robert was a 65 year Mason.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, followed by a noon funeral service, officiated by Rev. Gordon Furbay. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia, Ohio, with a military committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville First Christian Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020