|
|
Robert Jerry Mallernee
Robert Jerry Mallernee passed away Aug. 5, 2019 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease and a period of declining health. Jerry was a proud lifelong resident of New Philadelphia who served in the U.S. Navy after high school and then retired from Greer Steel. He was also a member of the Otterbein Methodist Church. Jerry had a "tell it like it is" attitude, strong work ethic and compassion for the underdog. Jerry was a big sports fan of the Browns, Indians, and Buckeyes, but especially his beloved Quakers. Jerry had a lifelong love of nature, hunting, fishing, and gardening, which he shared with his two sons and grandchildren. Jerry loved watching his grandsons learn to hunt, enjoy nature, and play sports, and he always enjoyed vacationing at the beach with them. He spent time laughing with friends and playing a good game of Cribbage. Jerry was blessed to have a special friend, Karen Schwartz, who brought humor and sunshine into his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Eliza McCullough Mallernee, his sister, Betty Festi, and the love of his life, Darlene, with whom he spent over fifty years. He will be sadly missed by his sons, Andy Mallernee (Dana Mackey) and Scott Mallernee (Paula), his grandchildren, Mike Mallernee, Brian Mallernee, Joe Mallernee (fiance Katie Schmidt), Emily Mallernee, and Jeffery Mallernee, and his great grandson, Aiden. He will also be missed by his brother, Bill Mallernee (Laura) , his aunt, Pat Mallernee, and his brothers-in law, David Harrison (Kathy) and John Festi.
A service celebrating Jerry's life will be held on Aug. 31 at 2 pm at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 156 Beaver Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Jerry's honor to the Quaker Foundation, 124 North Broadway, PO Box 627, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 13, 2019