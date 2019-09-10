|
|
Robert Kennedy Jr.
"Bob" was born on September 25, 1924 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Robert and Nettie Kennedy. Bob died peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif. at the age of 94. Bob grew up during the depression and lived in various places including Stanwood, Rockville, and several farms between Navarre and Bolivar. He went to one-room schools in Rockville and Smoketown and high school in Bolivar. He briefly worked for Republic Steel before enlisting in the Navy during WWII. He served in the Navy from March, 1943 until January, 1946, serving on the USS Jeffers in the Mediterranean and the USS Uhlman in the Pacific. After returning home, he went back to work for Republic Steel in Canton Ohio then transferred to the Massillon Ohio mill as a crane operator where he retired after 43 years.
In 1951, he married Ruth Hoy and together they raised two sons, Nathan Paul "Nate" and Charles Matthew "Chuck." Ruth died of congestive heart failure in January 1977. In March 1978, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Jenkins who also preceded him in death in March 2012, at the age of 83. After Betty retired in 1989, they moved to California City where they were involved in the Senior Center as well as the California City community. Bob was "Chaplain for Life" at both the American Legion and VFW in California City. Prior to moving to California, Bob was also a member of the Massillon American Legion Post 221, VFW Post 3124, and the Army-Navy Massillon Garrison 1984. During the '80s, he was a member of AA and celebrated nearly 35 years dry. Throughout his life, Bob always went to church including Christ United Methodist in Massillon and the California City Community Church of Christ. Growing up during the depression taught Bob how to be frugal. In addition to his two wives, Bob was preceded in death by three brothers; one sister; and a son (Chuck). Bob is survived by four sisters; two brothers; a son (Nate); four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio. Burial will military honors will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday evening, September 11, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A memorial service is being planned for sometime after the burial in Massillon. A final memorial service at American Legion Post 496 in California City, Calf. is being planned for September 25. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019