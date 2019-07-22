|
Robert L. "Bob" King
age 78, of Sugarcreek, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in Community Hospice's Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born May 26, 1941, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Robert F. and Dorothy Nelson King. Bob graduated from New Philadelphia High School, and went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy, much of that time aboard the U.S.S. Blandy - a destroyer. He later attended the University of Akron. For 28 years, Bob owned and operated Buchanan Shell, located on East High Avenue in New Philadelphia. He was passionate about automobiles and how they worked. Some of Bob's favorite pastimes were camping and fishing, and following the Cleveland Browns.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Madge McCauley King; his children: Timothy (Pamela) King, Robert L. King, Jr., Kay King Mizer, Shelley Recchiuti, Lisa (Jamie) Hadley, Luke (Erika Davis) King, and Shawn (Mellissa Evans) Fox; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; his brother, Dave King; his nephew, Mark (Diane) King; and his beloved dog, Trixie. Besides his parents, his sister-in-law, Pat King, preceded Bob in death.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Monday, July 22nd., 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23rd., at 11 a.m., in the funeral home, with Evangelist Larry Jackson officiating. Military rites will be conducted immediately afterward. Following cremation, burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to the , 4682 Douglas Cir. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 22, 2019