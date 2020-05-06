Robert L. Winkelman, Sr.
84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born in Farmerstown, he was the son of the late Pauline Winkelman. He had retired from U.S. Ceramic Tile Company at East Sparta, where he was a Supervisor and was a member of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E. #510.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert L. Winkelman, Jr. of Canton; two step-sons, Dan (Julie) Ritz and Doug (Krista) Ritz of Canton; a step-daughter, Tina (Joe) Caviler of Louisville; two brothers, Ernie Amacher and Richard Amacher of New Philadelphia; three sisters, Betty (David) Hurst, Carol LeMasters and Doris Bailey of New Philadelphia; 10 grandchildren, Brandi, Chad, Colin, Dani, Jake, Mitch, Tasha, Megan, Molly and Katie and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Winkelman and his second wife, Sally Winkelman.
For those wishing to show their love and support for Robert's family, a viewing, from the safety of your vehicle, has been scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, where the family will greet friends while adhering to social distancing mandates. A private family graveside service will be held following the visitation. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Robert by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 6, 2020.