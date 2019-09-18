|
Robert Lawrence Corra, Sr.
85, of Port Washington, passed away at his home on September 14, 2019. Born August 19, 1934 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Mary (Brida) Corra. After graduating from Uhrichsville High School in 1954, Bob proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he started his career with Alsco and worked there for 38 years until their closing in 1999 and then worked for Marlite until 2014. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed fishing, and later in life, he loved playing with his grandchildren and gardening. Bob would donate to various charities from his abundance. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.
On April 23, 1960, he married the former Dorothy M. "Dottie" Moore who preceded him in death on June 24, 2010. They are survived by their children, Rebecca (Derrick) Corra-Gordan, Robert (Galen) Corra, Jr., John (companion, Samantha Clugston) Corra, and Christine Corra; grandchildren, Joshua Shepard, Bobby (Ashley) Corra, Alexandra (companion, Cody Morrison) Corra, and Justin Corra; step-grandchildren, Devon and Connor Gordon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Myers, Deloris Grandison, Anna Corra, Albert Corra, and James Corra.
Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, during which time a 6:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service will be held. Burial will be beside his wife in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019