Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:45 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Dennison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Corra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lawrence Corra Sr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lawrence Corra Sr. Obituary
Robert Lawrence Corra, Sr.

85, of Port Washington, passed away at his home on September 14, 2019. Born August 19, 1934 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Mary (Brida) Corra. After graduating from Uhrichsville High School in 1954, Bob proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he started his career with Alsco and worked there for 38 years until their closing in 1999 and then worked for Marlite until 2014. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed fishing, and later in life, he loved playing with his grandchildren and gardening. Bob would donate to various charities from his abundance. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.

On April 23, 1960, he married the former Dorothy M. "Dottie" Moore who preceded him in death on June 24, 2010. They are survived by their children, Rebecca (Derrick) Corra-Gordan, Robert (Galen) Corra, Jr., John (companion, Samantha Clugston) Corra, and Christine Corra; grandchildren, Joshua Shepard, Bobby (Ashley) Corra, Alexandra (companion, Cody Morrison) Corra, and Justin Corra; step-grandchildren, Devon and Connor Gordon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Myers, Deloris Grandison, Anna Corra, Albert Corra, and James Corra.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, during which time a 6:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service will be held. Burial will be beside his wife in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now