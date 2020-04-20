The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
ROBERT LEE BRYANT

ROBERT LEE BRYANT Obituary
Robert Lee Bryant

54, of Newcomerstown, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Tuscarawas County on Feb. 13, 1966 to Susan (Porcher) Bryant of Newcomerstown and the late Bobbie Bryant. He was a co-owner of Quality Contracting in Sugarcreek, where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies. He always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed his 1970 Chevy Nova and his VW rail buggy. He also loved attending NHRA races, tough trucks and truck and tractor pulls.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Rob (Ashley) Bryant of Strasburg and grandchildren, Bentley and Raegan Bryant. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Stevenson.

Due to the current unforeseen circumstances, a private graveside service will be held for the family. Burial will be in the Ragersville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2020
