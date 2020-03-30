|
Robert Lee "Bob" Fox
85, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on March 26, 2020 following a year long battle with cancer. Born in New Philadelphia on March 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Eddie Byron and Elsie Ann (Sullivan) Fox. After graduating from high school, Bob honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He then began his career upon return home, ultimately retiring on July 1, 1985 from The Timken Company where he was a supervisor. In retirement, he enjoyed transporting area residents for Community Mental Health until he was 80 years-old. Bob was a life member of the B.P.O.E #510, serving as a Chairman of the Trustees and was a Past Exalted Ruler. He was a life member of the former Dover Army-Navy and the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445, and the AmVets 1338. Bob also served as a past President for the F.O.P.A. Lodge #72.
Bob will be deeply missed by his son and daughter, Matt (Judie) Fox of Dover and Michelle (Mike) Sugalski of Uhrichsville; grandchildren, Brian Beaber, Amber (Anthony) Roberson, Jacquelyn Sugalski, Sara Beaber, Michael Sugalski, Dakota (Elaina) Fox; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in passing by his wife, C. Sharmayne Fox in 1991; and his siblings, William A. Fox and Eddie J. Fox.
A private family graveside service will be held with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. As calling hours are not possible at this time, the family requests that you share stories, fond memories or remembrances of Bob by posting on the funeral home's website, www.GeibCares.com. They look forward to reading your tributes and gathering with all those who knew and loved Bob at a later date during a public celebration of his life.
In gratitude for their exemplary care, Bob's family would prefer memorial contributions in his memory be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 30, 2020