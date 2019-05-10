|
|
Robert Lee Milburn
age 85, the son of Joseph and Emma (Holloway)
Milburn went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was a 43 year retiree from Ohio
Edison. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved gardening and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, he loved dearly.
He is survived by his
loving wife of 64 years, Shirley Lavonne (Metzger) Milburn. He will be forever remembered as saying, "She's a beautiful woman". Also surviving are his daughter, Lesa Ann (Michael) Leibolt of Virginia; a son, Eric Lee Milburn of Ashland; his grandchildren, Matthew (Faith) Reily of Galion, Jordan, Alexanderia, and Emily Milburn all of Ashland; his sisters, June (Ralph) White, Pearl Vance, Myra (Steve) Allan; his brother, Roy (Pam) Milburn and many more wonderful family. Preceding him in death are his parents and grandparents, brothers, Joseph, Melvin, and Benjamin and sister Dorothy.
Graveside services will be held at Gnadenhutten- Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten, Ohio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Paul Stevenson officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Heyl Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberts name to Lighthouse Pentecostal Assembly, 323 Steele Ave., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heylfuneralhome.com.
Heyl Funeral Home
419-289-8233
Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2019