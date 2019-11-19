|
Robert Lyne "Together Again"
Robert Paul "Bob" Lyne, went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019 at the age of 64 after a long, brave battle with Parkinson's disease while residing in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, where he lived for over 30 years in Newcomerstown before spending his final months at the Hennis Care Centre of Dover. Bob was born on October 28, 1954 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Pat and Marla Lyne. A 1973 graduate of Star Spencer High School, he embarked on a demanding but interesting career as an insulator after completing an apprenticeship in the trade of asbestos worker on February 1, 1977 in his native Oklahoma. For a significant and memorable time in the 1970s, he even worked on the Alaska pipeline. Before the end of that decade, he fell in love with Barbara Phillippi while working in New Mexico, and on August 8, 1980, they got married in Oklahoma in the presence of the Rev. Albright G. Harvey. After he moved his family to Ohio in 1987, he eventually joined Insulators Local 84 after being a member of Insulators Local 94 since 1974. Although he had to retire early in the early 2000s because of his health, he made the best of his early retirement with a good pension to focus on the needs of his wife, children, and grandchildren. Like his mother, he valued family above all else. He also dearly loved his pets, especially his short-haired Chihuahua Taco. After his wife's death in 2018, he eventually became a resident of the Hennis Care Centre of Dover, where he received excellent care, but he outlived her only by about 14 months before joining her in heavenly glory. A football enthusiast, he was a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, and he also enjoyed classic movies, country music, and family travel. He went on family trips to many famous places, including the Grand Canyon, Gettysburg, and even the Neuschwanstein Castle. He also had a strong work ethic. A lifelong Baptist raised with good values, he passed on a legacy of honesty, integrity, commitment, reliability, and punctuality.
Leaving behind four children and seven grandchildren. Bob is survived by his son, Christian Lyne of Akron; his son, Jeremiah Lyne of Las Vegas, Nevada and his fiancee, Janice Clavel; and his daughters, Taylor and Mikaylla, Taylor's sister, Julia, and his son, Alexander; his daughter, Heather Lyne of New Philadelphia and her sons, Zachariah and Zane; his son, Sean Lyne of Gnadenhutten and his wife Megan, and their daughters, Charlotte and Gemma; his brother, Douglas Richard "Dick" Lyne Jr. and his wife Cherri of Norman, Oklahoma and his daughters, Melanie West and Rachel Lyne, and his son, Josh Lyne, and their mother, Kay Meaders; his brother-in-law, David Spencer, and his daughters, Mandy King and Jennifer Freer, and his son, Clint Spencer; and his sister, Patricia Jean "Patti" Crain of Harrah, Oklahoma, and her son, Richard Crain, and her daughter, Kelly Crain, and their father, Carl Crain. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jill Lyne (Phillippi); his parents, Douglas Richard "Pat" and Marla Jean Lyne (Donnell); and his sister, Marla Kaye Spencer.
After cremation, a private memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on August 24, 2019 at King's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Eric Miller officiating. As was done for his wife Barbara and sister-in-law, Sandra Phillippi in 2018, the interment of the ashes took place with a service of committal in King's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to King's United Methodist Church, 5651 Kings Ridge Rd., Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019