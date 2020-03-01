The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map

ROBERT M. GOODWIN


1956 - 2020
ROBERT M. GOODWIN Obituary
Robert M. Goodwin

64, of Bolivar, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Dennison on January 18, 1956 to Robert A. and Juanita (Frye) Goodwin and had been a resident of Hennis Bolivar since March 9, 2013.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Tomko of Canton; nephews, John, Anthony and Dustin; his aunt, Marie Dillon of Florida; and numerous cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home, 248 Park Avenue, Bolivar, followed by a 7:00 PM funeral service led by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will be in Ft. Laurens Cemetery.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020
