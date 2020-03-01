|
Robert M. Goodwin
64, of Bolivar, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Dennison on January 18, 1956 to Robert A. and Juanita (Frye) Goodwin and had been a resident of Hennis Bolivar since March 9, 2013.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Tomko of Canton; nephews, John, Anthony and Dustin; his aunt, Marie Dillon of Florida; and numerous cousins.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home, 248 Park Avenue, Bolivar, followed by a 7:00 PM funeral service led by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will be in Ft. Laurens Cemetery.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020