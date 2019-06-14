Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:45 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Robert M. Streeter Jr.

Robert M. Streeter Jr. Obituary
Robert M. Streeter, Jr.

63, of Uhrichsville died Thursday, June 13, 2019.

He is survived by children, Kathy (Jerry) Allshouse, Mary (John Jr.) Cottrill and Jonathon (Heather) Streeter; seven grandchildren; sister, Till (Greek) Meek; former spouse, Edna Streeter; and special friend, Cheryl McBride.

Pastor Randy Stull will officiate a 4:00 p.m. funeral on Saturday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation is 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a 3:45 Eagles Memorial Service at the funeral home on Saturday. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.

R.K. Lindsey

Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 14, 2019
