|
|
Robert M. Streeter, Jr.
63, of Uhrichsville died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He is survived by children, Kathy (Jerry) Allshouse, Mary (John Jr.) Cottrill and Jonathon (Heather) Streeter; seven grandchildren; sister, Till (Greek) Meek; former spouse, Edna Streeter; and special friend, Cheryl McBride.
Pastor Randy Stull will officiate a 4:00 p.m. funeral on Saturday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation is 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a 3:45 Eagles Memorial Service at the funeral home on Saturday. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
R.K. Lindsey
Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 14, 2019