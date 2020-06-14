Robert M. "Bob" Zaugg Sr.
age 77, of Dover (Parral), passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Aultman Hospital, Canton. Born December 3, 1942, in Massillon, he was the son of the late Fred Jr. and Orda I. Breniser Zaugg. Bob graduated from Dover High School in 1960, and, on July 6, 1962, married the former Deanna K. Bayer who survives. He was a long-time truck driver and mechanic having worked for Berner Trucking, Edwards Sales & Service, as well as the Fearon & Feller and Stockert companies. He was hard-working and devoted to his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his Harley-Davidson, vegetable and flower gardening, mowing and occasional trips to the casino.
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Deanna; his daughter, Jodi (Mike Pershing) Freitag of Dover; his son, Robert (Lisa) Zaugg Jr. of Tippecanoe; his grandchildren, Josh (Heather) and Nick (Kelie) Zaugg, and Kayla (Rein) Shope; his step-grandchildren, Amber (Bryan) Halter and Emma (Eric) Prysi; his great-grandchildren, Emma K., Kohen, Kaylee and Kara Zaugg, his step-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Hunter Halter; his sister, Marti (Ronnie) McCahill; and his nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held; Rev. Jason Rissler of Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or, the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
age 77, of Dover (Parral), passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Aultman Hospital, Canton. Born December 3, 1942, in Massillon, he was the son of the late Fred Jr. and Orda I. Breniser Zaugg. Bob graduated from Dover High School in 1960, and, on July 6, 1962, married the former Deanna K. Bayer who survives. He was a long-time truck driver and mechanic having worked for Berner Trucking, Edwards Sales & Service, as well as the Fearon & Feller and Stockert companies. He was hard-working and devoted to his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his Harley-Davidson, vegetable and flower gardening, mowing and occasional trips to the casino.
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Deanna; his daughter, Jodi (Mike Pershing) Freitag of Dover; his son, Robert (Lisa) Zaugg Jr. of Tippecanoe; his grandchildren, Josh (Heather) and Nick (Kelie) Zaugg, and Kayla (Rein) Shope; his step-grandchildren, Amber (Bryan) Halter and Emma (Eric) Prysi; his great-grandchildren, Emma K., Kohen, Kaylee and Kara Zaugg, his step-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Hunter Halter; his sister, Marti (Ronnie) McCahill; and his nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held; Rev. Jason Rissler of Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or, the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 14, 2020.