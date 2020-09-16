Robert N. Troyer



79, of 4072 CR 141, Sugarcreek, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health. He was born on Oct. 28, 1940 to the late Noah R. and Annie (Beachy) Troyer. On Nov. 2, 1961 he married Sue Coblentz who survives. Robert was a member of the Amish Church where he was ordained as minister on May 12, 1968 and as bishop on April 16, 1977.



Surviving is his wife Sue and their five children, Joanna (Mahlon) Troyer of Millersburg, Karen (Marcus) Miller of Sugarcreek, James (Velma) Troyer of the home, Miriam (Jeff) Hershberger of Baltic, and Rhoda (Nathaniel) Miller of Sugarcreek; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray (Clara) Troyer of Walnut Creek, and a sister Iva Troyer of Sugarcreek. Preceding him in death are his parents and his parents-in-law, Joseph and Susan Coblentz.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. at the James R. Troyer residence 4060 CR 141, Sugarcreek, with Minister Roy A. Kline officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call after 3 p.m. on Tuesday and any time on Wednesday. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their compassionate care during Robert's illness.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



