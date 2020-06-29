Robert P. Hendershotage 86, of Dellroy, Ohio, died suddenly in his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born February 8, 1934 in Woodsfield, Ohio and was the son of the late John and Viola Goldinger Hendershot.In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his daughter, Penelope Ann "Penny" Staten, infant twin Sisters, and a brother, Kenny Hendershot.Bob retired from the Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District after 17 years of service and was also an employee of the former U.S. Ceramic Tile Company at East Sparta. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, was a member of the Dellroy American Legion Post #475, and formerly served as the Dellroy Town Marshall. He was an active volunteer for the Loaves and Dishes Food Bank in Carrollton until recently. He was a skilled woodworker who enjoyed the craft, and was very particular about his garden from which he enjoyed sharing his bounty with friends and neighbors. He was also a skilled cook who prepared the potato salad for Virgil Tinlin's store in Dellroy for many years. He was a loving husband and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his wife Nilamarie Barrick Hendershot, whom he married March 8, 1971, his three grandchildren William Staten, Jr. of Midvale, OH, Mrs. Christy (Jon) Bailey of Franklin Furnace, OH, and Caleb Staten of Dellroy, son-in-law William W. Staten, Sr. of Dellroy, a brother, Roy Hendershot, and his four great grandchildren Elizabeth and Jonathon Bailey of Franklin Furnace, and Lacy and Laura Staten of Midvale.Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Wesley Community Chapel, 569 12th Street N.W., Carrollton, Ohio with Rev. Gordon Warner officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Valley Cemetery near Dellroy. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, from 10:00 A.M. until time of services in the church. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225