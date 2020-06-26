Robert P. Lawler "Bob,"91, of Dover, passed away at his home on Friday, June 19th. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Caroline (Stockon) Lawler and John M. Lawler. Bob was the youngest of four brothers: John V. Lawler, Thomas V. Lawler, and Malcolm M. Lawler, all who preceded him in death. Bob graduated from Canton-Lincoln High School in 1947. He graduated from the College of Pharmacy at The Ohio State University in 1952. He was a member of the OSU College of Pharmacy Alumni Association. Bob worked for Wendt Bristol after graduating from OSU. He was a lifelong devotee of boxing, and saw Jersey Joe Walcott lose the title to Rocky Marciano at Madison Square Garden. Because of his fondness of boxing, Bob loved the art of George Bellows. He had his own pharmacy in Newcomerstown, Ohio. When Bob bought the pharmacy, it was the old fashioned drug store complete with a soda fountain and original hardwood floors. He ran Lawler Rexall Pharmacy until his retirement in 1997. Years after his retirement, customers would comment on his many acts of kindness remembering how he would open the store in the middle of the night, and on holidays to fill prescriptions.Bob was proud of his Irish heritage, and flew the Irish flag in front of his drug store every St.Patrick's Day. He was an avid OSU football fan, teaching his children the words to the "Buckeye Battle Cry" before they were in kindergarten. Bob was a true history scholar. He had a deep interest in the Civil War and World War 2-the Pacific Theater in particular. Bob loved talking politics, especially with those who were well read enough not to be dogmatic. Above all, Bob loved being with his family. When his kids were growing up, he was never too busy to carve time out of his day to play with them, lend a listening ear, or just be there for them. He was a wonderful dad, as well as grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He lived his values and taught by example. Bob wanted to leave this earth being known as an "eminent authority, a genial wit, and an all around good guy."Surviving are his widow, Coleen (Hayes) Lawler to whom he was married in 1955; two daughters, Terry (Stephen) Sansbury of Upper Arlington, Ohio and Rosemary Barbera of New Philadelphia, Ohio; one son, Timothy (Diana) Lawler of Mason, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; two OSU college buddies, Robert "Dutch" Miller and Bob Wright.In honoring Robert's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Robert, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, and because of Bob's love for dogs, donations may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.