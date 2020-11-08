Dr. Robert Snader



Former resident, Dr. Robert Snader, passed away in Trang, Thailand, on May 2, 2020. He was born in Ashland, Ohio, on December 8, 1949 and the son of the late Richard F. Snader and Audrey C. Barthalow. Dr. Snader was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School and Ashland University, and received post graduate degrees at a variety of additional universities. During his professional career he served as the first Executive Director of Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as President and CEO of the Snader Center For Out-Patient Rehabilitation, Inc., both located in Newcomerstown, as well as a founding father and retired President and CEO of Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc. During his later professional career he spent 13 years in the People's Republic of China serving as the Director of International MBA and Professor at Chongqing University, as well as an adjunct professor and consultant at various other notable Chinese universities. Additionally, he served as the President/International Relations for Chongqing Guangxian Law Offices until his retirement, as well as serving in a variety of senior positions or consulting capacities for a number of Chinese companies.



He is survived by his wife, Kanpitcha; and twin daughters, Abby and Annie, of Trang, Thailand; as well as his son, Shaun R. Snader and his wife, Andrea Snader of Falls Church, Virginia; he is also survived by his daughter, Rebecca E. Snader, son, Robert B. Snader, Jr. and son, Zachary A. Snader, all from Ohio. Additionally, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Ours of Richmond, Virginia; nephew, Dr. Christopher Ours and his wife, Dr. Sarah Pozniak of Silver Spring, Maryland; niece, Holli Handford and her husband, Jason Handford of Locus Grove, Virginia; niece, Sara Snader of Ocean Grove, New Jersey, and niece, Emily Snader of Charleston, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, William R. Snader.



Memorial services and internment took place in Trang, Thailand, on May 2-4, 2020. Memorials may be made to NERS Inc. in Newcomerstown.



