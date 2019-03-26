|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Beasley
"Together Forever"
90, of Dover, died early Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at Park Village in Dover, following a period of declining health. Bob retired in 1991 from the Joy Mfg. Company in New Philadelphia where he was a gauge inspector for over 30 years. Born February 26, 1929 in Newcomerstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late William and Eleanor (Mathews) Beasley.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Katherine "Katie" (Lieser) Beasley, who died Feb. 17, 2008; along with his granddaughter, Rachel (Beasley) Possert. He was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover. A graduate of Dover High School, Bob played bass drum in the Dover High School Marching Band that was the first to perform L.H. Alexander's Dover Alma Mater. He loved woodworking and his family has many of his creations as keepsakes. He also enjoyed cars, and following retirement he assisted car dealerships in transporting cars from the auto auctions. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and never missed a day being there for his wife during her extended illness. His family always came first and rarely missed a school activity.
Bob will be sadly missed by his family including his four children: Tom (Debbie) Beasley of Hubbard, Ohio, Sally (John) Bender and Susan (Ron Moss) Sekely all of Dover and Joe (Colleen) Beasley of Mogadore; nine grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Benson, Jen (Andy) Brenneman, Elizabeth Bender, Katie (Jon) Clemons, Angela (Javier) Suarez, Molly (John) Curtiss, Andy (Morgan) Beasley, and Jill and Sam Calley; 12 great-grandchildren: Sydney, Olivia, Emily, Jacob, Evelyn, Callie, Danny, Jaxon, Isaac, Violet, Maverick, Avian; and one great grandchild expected in July.
Bob's life will be celebrated this Wednesday, March 27, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover with Pastor Richard Rose officiating. He will then be laid to rest beside his wife, Katie, in the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Bob can visit the funeral home website at:
www.tolandherzig.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New
Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019