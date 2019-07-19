|
Robert W. "Bob" Porter, Jr.
70, of Newcomerstown died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Community Hospice Truman House. Born January 5, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Elizabeth (English) Porter. Bob was also preceded in death by his sisters, Pamela Crites, Jill Porter, and Rebecca Lawver. Bob graduated as a member of the last class from Port Washington High School, where he competed on the baseball and basketball teams. An active alum, he attended and planned class reunions. Upon graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Bob retired from Aleris Recycling in Uhrichsville. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and spending time outdoors. He volunteered many years as a scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America. He raised German Shepherd dogs and loved all animals. He was an all-around "Mr. Fix-it" and was called on often to help with home improvements of any kind. He looked forward to annual trips to Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Kenney) Porter, whom he married July 1, 1968; his children, Jeffrey Porter, Jeannine and John Dix; his dog, Tilly; siblings, Bill (Carol) Porter, Mary (Jeff) Huston, Jaqueline (Mark) McMath, Joyce Sindlinger; in-laws, Sandra (Jerry) Stephen, Karen (Joe) Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home. In accordance with Bob's wishes there will be no calling hours and a memorial will be held at a later date. Memories of Bob may be shared by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 19, 2019