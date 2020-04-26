|
|
Robert W. "Bob" VanSickle
Age 90, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in his home. Born March 8, 1930, in Pitcairn, Pa., he was a son of the late Robert M. VanSickle and Mary Ann Sterling VanSickle Popham. As a youngster, he displayed a unique artistic talent when he constructed a camera and photographed his family. Bob later went to work for a local drugstore and handled all of the business's photo-processing. He attended Thomas W. Harvey High School, Painesville, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the official photographer for his company, and had the good fortune and honor of photographing then General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Reverend Billy Graham. Following his service time, Bob settled in Tuscarawas County where he took many sports, band and graduation photos. A highlight of his career was the development of the first printer in the United States for Durst in 1978. Bob was known for his industrial photographs, which were sent around the world, and, for years, he owned and operated Dover Photo where he photographed class reunions, weddings and family gatherings. He prided himself on his "same-day" photos. His last actual shoot was in 2018 at the age of 88.
Bob will be sadly missed by his wife of 37 years, Paula Warther VanSickle; his children, Kristi (Dave) Schaub of Strasburg, and Mark (Chris) VanSickle of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Steven (Brittany) and Tara LaCroix, Corey (Tricia) and Nikki VanSickle; his great-grandsons, Jaxen, Bentley, Madex and Xaden LaCroix; his brother, Ken (Gussie) VanSickle; his sisters-in-law, Patrice Warther and Julie Hungerman; his brothers-in-law, Mike and Joe Warther; and his several nieces. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Bret LaCroix; his brother, John Charles "Chuck" VanSickle; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob "Jake" and Marjorie Warther; his sisters-in-law, Mary Warther and Linda Warther Murray; and his beloved dog, Rascal.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, private services will be held with burial in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery, Dover. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bob by visiting the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 26, 2020