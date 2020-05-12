Robert Wayne Hren
1957 - 2020
Robert Wayne Hren

63, of Port Washington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born March 10, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Francis Joseph "Frank" Hren, Jr. and Inez Ann (Nazionale) Hren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Hren.

On February 11, 1989, Bob married the former Lisa Joy Doolin who survives him at their home. He is also survived by his son, Louie Hren; daughter, Emma Hren; sister, Loretta Walker and her husband, Paul; several nieces and nephews; and a number of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

According to Bob's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Sorry for your lose.Bob was good classmate.Thoughts and prayers to the family.RIP MY FRIEND
Don Donohoe
Friend
