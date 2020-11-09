Roberta Denise "Robin" Lee65, of Scio, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Born May 9, 1955 in Wheeling, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Janet Elaine (Webb) Wilson. Robin was a 1973 graduate of Conotton Valley High School before earning her Associates Degree from Belmont Technical College. She enjoyed a 35 year career with Lauren Manufacturing where she had been a Quality Control Supervisor. Robin loved vacationing with her family in the Outer Banks. She also loved being in nature, especially boating, horseback riding, and farming, and she will be remembered as the kind of woman who gave of herself as a help to anyone in need.On January 12, 1974, Robin married Allen Russell "Rusty" Lee, Jr. who survives her. She is also survived by her sister, Deb Baker; brother, Ed (Margie) Wilson; mother-in-law, Rosalie Lee; sister- and brother-in-law, Blanche and John Nign; uncle, Vernon J. Webb; aunt, Margie Smith; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Marion Nation; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Lee and Larry Baker.Pastor Michael Cunningham, Jr. will officiate a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at Tappan Lake. Her family will receive callers from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. All who attend are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and any charity for the benefit of animals.