Rocilla Wrae Combs (nee Carr)age 88 of Chardon, died September 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born August 19, 1932, in Newcomerstown Ohio to Edgar Samuel and Margaret Jane (nee Hiester) Carr. Wrae was a 1950 graduate of Newcomerstown High School. She was an active, popular student and gifted musician. Remembered by her classmates, "It's the songs you play and the smiles you wear, that make the sunshine everywhere." This described Wrae well throughout her life. Wrae married her high school classmate (Ralph) Dean Combs on July 19, 1953 at College Street Methodist Church in Newcomerstown. Wrae was a devoted and loving wife and mother to seven children, eventually settling in Chardon, Ohio and residing for 62 years. In addition to tirelessly managing her household, Wrae was active in her children's activities, school events, community programs, and Pilgrim Christian Church. She was always prepared to volunteer and reach out to her neighbors with kind gestures. Wrae eventually found time to enter the workforce, working as a bookkeeper and in childcare. Many will remember Wrae walking the hills of Chardon to and from work and errands, often forgoing offers of a ride from friends and family, so she could stay rooted to her community. A natural caregiver, Wrae was quick to remember those in need. She dutifully devoted years to caring for her Aunt Edy. She never missed an opportunity to send along greeting and birthday cards, notes of thanks, appreciation, and support, along with newspaper clippings to all. Even in her final days, she appreciated the touch of the written word. Wrae had a tender heart and always rooted for the underdog.Her husband, Dean, undoubtedly received the greatest care of all from his wife of 66 years, predeceasing her in April, 2019. Wrae leaves behind a family saddened by her passing, but joyful for her wonderful life. Survivors include her children, Pam (Bill) French, Mike (Stacey), Dave (Terri), Dan (Lori), John (Lisa), Paul (Charlie), Margaret (Joe) Cepulo, and brother-in-law, Ron (Becky) Combs. A sweet and loving Grandma, she will be greatly missed by her 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, Wrae would be touched by you sending a handwritten note to someone who could use a smile. The family would like to extend special thanks to the compassionate care of the Hospice of the Western Reserve and to the loving family members who never left her side. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Wrae at THE DeJOHN FUNERAL HOME & CELEBRATIONS CENTER OF CHESTERLAND, 12811 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.), SUNDAY, September 13, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Private family service and burial. Online obituary and guestbook at:216-291-3530