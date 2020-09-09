Rod Wayne Norris
Age 57, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Monday, September 7, 2020, in his residence. Born on March 31, 1963 in Dennison's Twin City Hospital, Rod was the son of Sinda S. Norris of New Philadelphia and the late Wade R. Norris. He was a 1981 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and the former Buckeye Joint Vocational School where he studied Industrial Electricity. During high school, Rod served as the President of the Junior Achievement Organization. He was an 18-year employee of Gradall at New Philadelphia where he worked in the Paint Department prior to his retirement. Rod enjoyed being around his family and friends and was known as a fun-loving and easy-going person. He enjoyed collecting fire arms and being a member of the Zoar Road Gun Club, the New Philadelphia VFW and the New Philadelphia Elks. In his free-time, Rod also loved woodworking and completing projects around his home.
Rod will be deeply missed by his mother, Sinda S. Norris and his sister, Halle A. Norris both of New Philadelphia. In addition to his father, Rod was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Frances Bennett and his paternal grandparents, George and Marguerite Norris.
In keeping with Rod's wishes, cremation will take place. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rod by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.