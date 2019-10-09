|
|
Roger Allen Kelley
65, of Dennison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Born Nov. 20, 1953 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Brice Edward and Blanche Mae (Lauer) Kelley. He lived on and cared for his family farm throughout his life.
He is survived by three sisters, Jo Ann Allen, Audrey J. Kelley and Lora J. Wrana, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth "Butch" Allen, and a nephew.
In keeping with Roger's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family service is planned. He will be interred in Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston.
