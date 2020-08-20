Roger Allen Knight
47, of Beach City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16th, in his home, with his family by his side praying. This was his wish. Born in Massillon, on Jan. 6, 1973, a son of the late Ronald "Roundy" and Martha (Pickar) Knight, also preceded in death by nephews, Ray C. Schaffer, 1995, Nigel Bourn, 2014; mother-in-law, Edna Guthrie, 1994 and father-in-law, William Guthrie, 2000. Besides his wife, Leona G. (Guthrie) Knight, he is survived by three sons, Scott Guthrie, of Canton, Ray C. Shaffer, of North Canton, Joseph Shaffer, of the home; many grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23rd in the Shady Rest Army/Navy Club, 6166 US-250 Beach City, OH 44608. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
