Roger D. Wright
74, of Newcomerstown passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. He was born January 8, 1945 in Glenville, WV to the late Gail William and Clara Bell (Ellison) Wright. He owned Wright Brothers' Carry Out in Newcomerstown and was a bus driver for Newcomerstown Village Schools for
over 20 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Newcomerstown. He enjoyed caring for and working on his property in Coshocton County. On February 27, 1984, he married Rosalie Sue (Lacey) Wright who preceded him in death on October 13, 2018.
He is survived by his son, Brent Daniel Wright of
Newcomerstown; two grandchildren, Beau and Haidan Wright; three brothers, Jack, Russell and David Wright all of Newcomerstown; two sisters, Ann Wright of Petersburg, WV and Judy Wright of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Everrett Wright; two brothers, Gail William Wright Jr. and Brent Wright; and an infant sister.
In keeping with Roger's wishes, he will be cremated and no public services are to be scheduled. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019