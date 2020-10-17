Roger Dell Boggs



73, of Strasburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children (who he loved dearly) and family in the comfort of his home. Roger was born in Oka, West Virginia on July 23, 1947. He was the son of the late Robert E. and Ruth Ellen Boggs. He lived most of his life in Ohio.



He is survived by his children; Amber (Dustin) Briggs of (Strasburg), Jordan (Briane) Boggs of Strasburg, Logan Boggs (Samantha) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Ashlynn and Easton Briggs, Charlotte, Mila, and Cecelia Boggs; three sisters, Drema (Lee) Huffman of Mukwonago, WI, Bobbi (Bret) Newton of Strasburg, Kathy (Craig) Erb of Brewster; his brother, Tom (Valerie) Boggs of Brewster; along with his former wife, Sherri Boggs of Strasburg and several nieces and nephews.



Roger graduated from Fairless High School with the class of 1966. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict where he was stationed in Germany. Upon discharge from the Army, he was employed at the former Eaton Manufacturing Company in Massillon for many years. He later worked at Flicks Drilling in Strasburg and the Times Reporter. Roger had an infectious personality and was loved by all who knew him. He was an enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed watching sports, especially Cleveland teams. He adored his grandchildren and could be found at ball games and dance recitals cheering them on.



In honoring Roger's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Strasburg. A private family service will take place. To sign an online guestbook for Roger, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



