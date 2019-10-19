|
Roger L. Butts
65, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home in Mineral City. Born in Tomahawk, W.Va., on Oct. 17, 1953, he was the son of the late Newton L. and Madeline (Speilman) Butts. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, TJ Schlabach; two brothers and a sister. After 10 years together, Roger married Wanda Wendel on Dec. 21, 2012. Roger loved wrestling, fishing and going to car shows. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, he will be sadly missed by his 14 children, Diane (Marty) Price of New Philadelphia, Clarissa (Keith) Baker of Tennessee, Teresa (Abe) Schlabach of New Philadelphia, Darryl (Kim) Franklin of New Philadelphia, James "Tim" (Sally) Franklin of New Philadelphia, Sandra (CJ) Ferguson of Massillon, Rhonda (Titus) Schlabach of Dover, William (Candice) Russell of Mineral City, Christopher Russell (Fiance, Mistie Kellicker) of New Philadelphia, Joshua (Carrie) Tweedy of Kansas, Sondra Brannan of Mineral City, Christina (Douglas) Fischer of Kansas, Michael Sinclair of Kansas, Adam Sinclair of Kansas; 34 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; along with several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Roger's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A celebration of life gathering will take place at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center, 831 Boulevard, Dover, Ohio 44622 on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2-5 pm. To sign an online guestbook for Roger, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 19, 2019