|
|
Roger L. Shelt
76, of Strasburg passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Born August 6, 1942 in Massillon he was a son of the late Lester and Virginia "June" Schook Shelt. Roger was also preceded in death by his brothers, David, Russell, Graylon "Pug" Shelt; and a sister, Linda Alexander. He retired from Republic Steel at Canton in 1999, and in his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing and spending the winter months in Florida.
Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Schilling Shelt, former owner of Village Insurance in Strasburg; brothers, Paul Shelt of Navarre, Kenneth "Pete" (Lori) Shelt of Bolivar and a sister, Lorraine Bigler and her companion, Ron Hazel of Beach City.
Roger and Elaine were married on May 28, 1966, and had their wedding reception at The Manor Restaurant in Strasburg, in honor of this, Rogers life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25 starting at 12 noon at The Manor Restaurant with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be provided for family and friends. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Toland-Hezig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Roger may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 23, 2019