1/
ROMAN J. SCHLABACH
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roman J. Schlabach

86, of 3196 County Road 114, Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1933 to the late John A. and Mary (Hershberger) Schlabach.

On September 14, 1954 he married Ada Troyer. She survives. Roman was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He will be missed by his wife Ada and their nine children: John (Ella) Schlabach of Applecreek, Esta (Melvin) Miller of Millersburg, Ivan (Susie) Schlabach of Fresno, David (Anna) Schlabach of Fresno, Effie (Jonas) Burkholder of Sugarcreek, Edna (Paul) Miller of Sugarcreek, Andy (Esta) Schlabach of Millersburg, Reuben (Rachel) Schlabach of Dundee, and Eli (Anna) Schlabach of the home; 45 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; six sisters: Amanda (late Joe) Coblentz, Verna (late Emanuel) Miller, Lizzie (late Leander) Keim, Emma (Dan) Troyer, Mary (Eli) Raber, Anna (Jonas) Miller; and a brother-in-law Eli (Mary) Stutzman. Preceding him in death are his parents; two great-grandchildren; three brothers: Emanuel, Ervin, and John Jr.; and two sisters, Mabel Beachy and Sylvia Stutzman.

Funeral services will be held at the home on Wednesday, July 15th., at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Daniel Raber officiating. Final resting place will be in the Schlabach Cemetery in Clark Township. Friends may call any time after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their care during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
02:00 PM
at the home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
09:00 AM
at the home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved