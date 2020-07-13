Roman J. Schlabach



86, of 3196 County Road 114, Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1933 to the late John A. and Mary (Hershberger) Schlabach.



On September 14, 1954 he married Ada Troyer. She survives. Roman was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He will be missed by his wife Ada and their nine children: John (Ella) Schlabach of Applecreek, Esta (Melvin) Miller of Millersburg, Ivan (Susie) Schlabach of Fresno, David (Anna) Schlabach of Fresno, Effie (Jonas) Burkholder of Sugarcreek, Edna (Paul) Miller of Sugarcreek, Andy (Esta) Schlabach of Millersburg, Reuben (Rachel) Schlabach of Dundee, and Eli (Anna) Schlabach of the home; 45 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; six sisters: Amanda (late Joe) Coblentz, Verna (late Emanuel) Miller, Lizzie (late Leander) Keim, Emma (Dan) Troyer, Mary (Eli) Raber, Anna (Jonas) Miller; and a brother-in-law Eli (Mary) Stutzman. Preceding him in death are his parents; two great-grandchildren; three brothers: Emanuel, Ervin, and John Jr.; and two sisters, Mabel Beachy and Sylvia Stutzman.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Wednesday, July 15th., at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Daniel Raber officiating. Final resting place will be in the Schlabach Cemetery in Clark Township. Friends may call any time after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their care during this time.



